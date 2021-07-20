Miss Manners: Jumping to conclusions about friendly neighbor

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I are in our mid-70s and live in a condo townhouse development. Six months ago, I went to the hospital by ambulance after an outpatient procedure was botched. After two weeks, I came home and spent several months recovering.

Several neighbors saw the ambulance, noticed that I wasn’t around, and expressed their concern, or curiosity, to my husband. Friends with whom we’d visited seemed genuinely concerned, so we told them the specifics of my condition. Others with whom we have only a nodding acquaintance, not a social relationship, seemed inquisitive and gossipy. To them, my husband said I was doing well, and didn’t provide details.

I am now pretty much back to normal. I go for walks in the area almost every day, and see our fellow condo dwellers around. One homeowner, whom we knew slightly and liked, seemed genuinely happy to see me up and around.

However, shortly after that, she stopped my husband on the way to the mailbox and said that she and her husband were looking to replace their car and would like to buy one secondhand from someone they knew. Were we interested in selling one of our cars to them? He said no.