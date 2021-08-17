Miss Manners: Just keep walking

Dear Miss Manners: I was standing about 20 feet away from a four-way intersection where two drivers had a disagreement about the right of way. A man standing at the corner of the intersection, facing traffic and with his back toward me, made a hand gesture to express his disagreement with one of the drivers.

As I saw this happen, I shook my head, thinking the man had no reason to be involved and should mind his own business. He saw this when he turned around, and then made a comment about bad drivers.

I wanted to let him know that I was shaking my head not to agree with him, but because I was stunned that he chose to be involved.

But yet, I was now getting involved, when I was advising him to mind his own business. Perhaps my only defense is that he turned to me, versus my calling him out.

Please share your opinion on how to handle this situation.

Gentle Reader: Minding one’s own business is in mighty short supply these days. Of the four people in this scenario, two of whom could have yielded or driven off, and two of whom had no stake in the conflict, you are apparently the only one who even had any (retroactive) hesitation before jumping into a public dispute.