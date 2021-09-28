Miss Manners: Let me 'celebrate' you by ignoring your stated preferences

Dear Miss Manners: I adore my longtime boyfriend and the happy life we have built together. There is, however, a recurring issue over which we cyclically disagree: his birthday.

While never truly enjoying getting older, I have always enjoyed celebrating my own birthday — what a wonderful excuse to see loved ones and share a good time over food and/or drinks. My boyfriend, however, sees his birthday in an entirely different light.

Sharing a life with him, I am privy to some of the horror stories that were his birthdays growing up. To be blunt, they weren’t great. But that life is decades behind him.

We, an out and proud gay couple, have been blessed with many friends who have become as dear to us as any blood kin could ever be. They have regularly expressed their desire to celebrate his birthday over the years. Sadly, my boyfriend will often lie to them (or expect me to do so) about his exact birthday, claiming the date has already passed.

I think this behavior is selfish. I’ve had plenty of bad birthdays, even with people I love, but I would never use that as a feeble excuse to justify deceit. What’s more, I’m crushed that we have so many wonderful people in our lives who want to celebrate this wonderful man, and he takes offense.