Miss Manners: Mask conflicts on airplanes, part 94

Dear Miss Manners: Shortly after boarding my flight today, I noticed that the passenger sitting next to me had his mask below his nose. In a very polite tone, I asked him, “Would you please put your mask over your nose?”

He responded that masks are “ineffective,” to which I replied, again in a perfectly civil tone, “Science says otherwise, so we’ll have to agree to disagree.”

He grumbled, pulled his mask up, and typed a message on his phone, in very large font, that he was sitting next to a “mask Nazi” and a “(misogynist expletive).”

From the size of the font and angle at which he held his phone, I guessed that he wanted me to see the messages, but, as I have young children, I recognized this outburst for what it was: an immature and guilty reaction to being caught doing something one shouldn’t do. I declined the bait and opened my book.

Later during the flight, he again let his mask fall below his nose.

What might Miss Manners do in such a situation? Ask the neighbor again? If so, how? Should one ring the flight attendant to request their intervention? Should one ask to be seated elsewhere?

Gentle Reader: If one can. At the very least, you may make a show of it to the flight attendant by asking: “Is it possible for me to change seats? I do not wish to police this gentleman, but I do not feel safe with his mask improperly fitted.”

At which point, the flight attendant will likely scold him for you, and possibly even reseat you. Miss Manners is afraid that you may still have to endure his childish complaints that you told on him. But at least you will do so from a safer distance.

Dear Miss Manners: Should a child starring in a local play receive a gift?

Gentle Reader: A bouquet presented at the curtain call, in front of the other actors whose parents didn’t think of doing so?

Probably not. And not, Miss Manners would think, if the child’s parents are hoping that limelight will not outshine their hope of the child’s going to law school.

Dear Miss Manners: My houseguest’s departure has been delayed due to bad weather for three days. The delay will probably be extended again. What should I expect of her? Can I ask her to move into a hotel?

Gentle Reader: Inconvenient though it may be, not dumping guests in the nearest puddle when the weather gets bad is one of the oldest duties of a host. The amenities available in said puddle are beside the point.

