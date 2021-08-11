Miss Manners: Maybe dining out isn't for you

The walk-in access to the garage is through the family room, and we are in and out of this space several times each day. When guests are spending the night, we wait until they return to the main house in the morning before entering the family room, after knocking, of course, an approach that usually works fine, since most guests start their day long before any of us need access to the garage.

However, we’ve had guests who treat our family room as if it is their own private suite: emerging closer to lunch than breakfast, or retreating to the family room for an afternoon rest without informing us, thereby blocking access to much-needed household supplies, and my car.

What do you suggest we say or do to make it clear to guests that we need access to our family room throughout the day? I want to respect my guests’ need for rest and privacy, but I also want to be able to use my car or retrieve the vacuum when needed. Unfortunately, my attempts to think ahead and retrieve everything I may need from the garage in advance inevitably fail.

Gentle Reader: It would be better to think ahead and explain the situation to your guests in advance, telling them that you need access between breakfast and dinner. Tell them that you can, of course, make arrangements if they need a specific time for, say, a nap.

