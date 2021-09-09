Miss Manners: Maybe just leave a will

Dear Miss Manners: Over a century ago, when my grandmother had a heart attack, she collected her children and their spouses together and distributed her valuables, as she did not want to be bothered with writing a will.

When she gave her jewelry to her daughters, she said that she would like to see them wear it while she was still alive. When she gave pieces to her sons, on the other hand, she said that the pieces were for their children, no mention of seeing their wives wearing any of it.

Throughout the years, my mother and her siblings have debated if her intention was to snub her daughters-in-law or to convey the message that these pieces were to stay in the family. They, and us, the grandchildren, have decided to be charitable and assume she just wanted to make sure the pieces stayed in the family. To that point, if a family member needed to sell one of these pieces, it was offered first to the family.

Now I am a mother of two sons, and a grandmother to several boys and girls. I own several of these pieces of jewelry, either through inheritance from my mother or through buying them from my cousins.