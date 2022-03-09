Miss Manners: Mind if I plug in my car?

Dear Miss Manners: My car is a plug-in hybrid, which means it runs on electricity for about 20 or 30 miles, then switches to run on gas. Gas is needed on long trips, but since electric driving makes fewer emissions, we try to drive on electricity as many miles as we possibly can.

If I stop to visit a friend at the limit of (or beyond) my electric-only range, what does etiquette say about asking if I can plug in the car for a bit of a charge? It’s not like I’m desperate to plug in, because I can always run on gas if the battery is empty, but a charged-up car is better for the planet.

I’m sure no host would mind a guest charging a phone, but charging a car taxes a home’s circuits a bit more. Still, the cost is nominal. In our area, plugging into a standard home outlet costs less than 20 cents an hour. I would gladly offer to reimburse a host for the electricity, but this seems petty.

Gentle Reader: If there is a criticism lurking behind your question (“How could anyone be so petty as to refuse 20 cents to save the planet?”), Miss Manners appreciates that it was at least partially hidden.