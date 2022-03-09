Miss Manners: Mind if I plug in my car?

Dear Miss Manners: My car is a plug-in hybrid, which means it runs on electricity for about 20 or 30 miles, then switches to run on gas. Gas is needed on long trips, but since electric driving makes fewer emissions, we try to drive on electricity as many miles as we possibly can.
If I stop to visit a friend at the limit of (or beyond) my electric-only range, what does etiquette say about asking if I can plug in the car for a bit of a charge? It’s not like I’m desperate to plug in, because I can always run on gas if the battery is empty, but a charged-up car is better for the planet.
I’m sure no host would mind a guest charging a phone, but charging a car taxes a home’s circuits a bit more. Still, the cost is nominal. In our area, plugging into a standard home outlet costs less than 20 cents an hour. I would gladly offer to reimburse a host for the electricity, but this seems petty.
Gentle Reader: If there is a criticism lurking behind your question (“How could anyone be so petty as to refuse 20 cents to save the planet?”), Miss Manners appreciates that it was at least partially hidden.
As you propose to ask a favor, the use of their power from someone already entertaining you as a host, let us see if we can get it entirely out of sight: “Would you mind if I plugged in the car while we are here? That sounds scary, I know, but it draws less power than a toaster oven.”
Miss Manners avoids discussing money because it implies that your friend’s hospitality is conditional on the cost. As to the toaster oven, she has no idea how much power it draws, so she needs you to find your own accurate example.
Dear Miss Manners: I have a good friend I enjoy traveling with on road trips. But when she drives, she has a tendency to look over at me while we are talking. It makes me nervous because she is taking her eyes off the road.
Is there any polite way to ask her to keep her eyes on the road without insulting her? I know that a lot of people do this when they drive.
Gentle Reader: Keep your own eyes glued to the road. This will make your point, as not looking your friend in the eye when she is speaking to you would normally be considered impolite. But Miss Manners feels that someone needs to be watching out for potential trouble. She counsels against dramatizing the point further by pretending to see dangers that do not exist.
