Miss Manners: Mom's online rants show her not-so-loving side

Given that sample of her postings, Miss Manners is guessing that your mother is unlikely to respond to the issue of taste. But if she is as loving as you say, surely the fact that these posts strike personally at you, your husband and your son should give her pause.

Dear Miss Manners: I'm a 61-year-old man with a female friend who is celebrating a birthday soon. After making discreet inquiries about what she might like, a mutual friend told me that she recently remarked that no one has given her roses in years.

I would like to give her roses. But first, I want to ask if what I was taught in my youth, that red roses convey romantic intentions, while yellow roses indicate platonic feelings, still holds true. Currently, neither of us are involved with anyone nor do I have an interest in entering relationships anytime soon. My relationship with her is strictly platonic, so I'm thinking yellow roses would be appropriate.

Does this choice still mean what it did back in the day?

Gentle Reader: Please proceed with caution, which in this case means yellow.