Miss Manners: Must I greet the humans, or can I skip to the dogs?

I don't know how this "gift receipt" was worded, but it was clearly vague enough that it misled the bride's mother into thinking the present was intended for her, not the bridal couple. She sent me a warm thank-you.

What should I do? The mother will be embarrassed if she realizes I did not send her an expensive gift out of the blue. The only options I can think of are pretending never to have seen the texted thank-you, letting the family sort it out when the gift arrives addressed to the couple, or buying another of the same item and shipping it to the mother.

I suppose the latter is the better option, and should be considered the unfortunate price to be paid for cooperating with the lunacy of a wedding registry in the first place. What do you say?

Gentle Reader: Both of your proposed scenarios, Miss Manners is afraid, will alert the mother of her mistake. But one is at the greater expense to you.

Perhaps you may reply instead, "I hope that you will all enjoy the 'His and Hers' cashmere bathrobes while Tabatha is still staying there, but this particular set was intended for her and Marshall. I would be happy to procure some for you and Howard, though, for another occasion."

It is unlikely that she will agree to this, but if she does, at least you will be able to check those two off your list with something that you know will please them.