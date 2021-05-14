Miss Manners: Must I tip when I'm just buying groceries?

In that case, Miss Manners is inclined to be generous. But she still does not like being bullied into that generosity by a machine.

Dear Miss Manners: Our son and daughter-in-law, who are expecting their first child, live in Europe, whereas the rest of our extended family lives in the United States. Relatives have started sending gifts to us to forward to them abroad. There are no explanations with the packages, just the assumption that we will ship their gifts overseas.

Is this our responsibility? If not, how do we handle what I suspect is going to be an ongoing situation? Case in point, we just received an annual family calendar with their names on it.

Gentle Reader: As the latter is a recurring present, you might inform the giver now that they have the wrong address and avoid subsequent mis-deliveries. As for the rest, Miss Manners strongly encourages you to tell your son and daughter-in-law to send out baby announcements with their European address clearly marked.

For those items already in your possession, you can also make this the new parents’ problem. They can: A) figure out how to have them sent or B) leave enough room in their luggage to take them back when they visit.

Or, and this may be the most likely solution, you may get their agreement to keep them at your house, as they probably already have everything they need for the baby back home. Then your grandchild will have lovely things at your house when they come to visit. If your local friends notice that the presents are still with you, you may always say that solutions A and B are still in process.

