Miss Manners: My boyfriend's adult daughter disrespects me

I do not live with my sister; I have my own home. When said invitation arrived, it did not just have my name on it: It had my sister’s, as well — and listed first, so I did not even get my own invitation.

The acquisition of my address is not a difficult thing. My sister could have contacted me or my mother within a moment’s notice to ask. We all have phone numbers, email and social media. The mother of the bride could have done the same. Neither attempted to do such a thing.

I was unaware I was invited until my sister mentioned something about it a mere two weeks before the wedding, acting appalled that I had no intention of going, or even of sending a gift or a card. She had not shown me the invitation or indicated it had arrived. Had my parents not planned on going, I would have never even known there was a wedding happening.

Please settle our family debate: Was I invited to this wedding when no invitation came to my home, nor was any invitation with my name on it shown to me? And am I making a faux pas by not answering the invitation or sending a gift?

Gentle Reader: Do you want to go? If you do, then Miss Manners is happy to inform you that you were invited. If you do not, then be even more appalled than your sister when you tell her that, not having seen the invitation, you did not respond, and now have a conflict. You should then write a letter with a similar, apologetic message to the bride. It need not be accompanied by a present.