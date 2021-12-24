Miss Manners: My host told everyone I was in town

Gentle Reader: It is generally the responsibility of the visitor to inform the locals of their arrival. This should be done by calling friends personally, not by public posts, which are social media's equivalent of saying "nyah, nyah" showing unsuspecting friends the events to which they have not been invited.

No doubt, your friend is waiting for your call. And, Miss Manners fears, his comment was disguising hurt feelings or even betraying sarcasm, since you did not reach out as promised but are obviously in town.

He has no way of knowing that your sister posted without your consent, so in his eyes, you were the one doing the "nyah, nyah" and did not want to see him. Please stop this passive cycle and call him.

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I have been married for over 30 years now. However, my mother-in-law thanks my husband, and not me, when receiving gifts, even in person.

I have not brought this up with my husband, but feel unappreciated, since we are equal wage-earners and jointly decide on family gifts. How should one deal with this situation?