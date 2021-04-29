Miss Manners: My so-called friend doesn't want to see my new kitchen!

Dear Miss Manners: I redid my kitchen (well, had it redone). It took a long time to happen, and it was worth the wait.

I was excited when it was finished and wanted to show it off, naturally, to a woman I thought was a friend. But she never came to see it, never asked me about it, asked how I like it, etc.

She lives in the same town and we take walks occasionally. I never brought it up, but I am kind of hurt. I feel I should say something.

Gentle Reader: While it is reasonable to expect friends to show interest in each other’s accomplishments, home renovation is significantly more exciting for the homeowner than for the rest of the world.

Miss Manners therefore cautions you not to expect more enthusiasm than would be shown for a new puppy, and significantly less than is expected for a new grandchild. If the initial response is not as energetic as you hoped, it is still better to enjoy the kitchen in private than annoy a friend.

Dear Miss Manners: A friend and I were enjoying brunch outdoors at a nice restaurant when a couple with a large dog and a baby in a stroller were seated at a nearby table.