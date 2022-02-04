Miss Manners: Nearby coworker's gross habit

Dear Miss Manners: I sit 7 feet from an employee who loudly sniffs all day. It is so bad, I cannot believe no one in her family has said anything to her. It is nonstop.

I need to know what I can say. I have handed her boxes of tissues, and she just puts them on a shelf. I turn my radio up and sigh.

I am at the point of quitting my job. Please advise me of a way to tell her to stop.

Gentle Reader: There are not many positive things that we can attribute to COVID, but health-related regulations, implemented for the safety of all, are among them.

Miss Manners suggests that you helpfully warn your work friend of that by saying, “I’m worried about your health. And about what HR might do if they hear you sniffling too much. Perhaps you should see a doctor? I can recommend an excellent one.”

Dear Miss Manners: I come from a family that I thought was very close. I have two brothers and three sisters, and my parents had a lot of land. When my parents were living, it was understood that when they passed, each child would inherit a parcel of land.