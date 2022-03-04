Miss Manners: Neighborhood library thieves ruining it for everyone

Dear Miss Manners: We love having a Little Free Library in our front yard. We enjoy seeing neighbors and passersby look through the books, take one or two, and maybe make a special trip to leave a few that they’re finished with. We’ve received thank-you notes from people who appreciate our little library.

However, a pair of women have started roaming our neighborhood, emptying all the Little Free Libraries into large bags that they carry. Eventually it got to the point that our library was being emptied every few days. We saw them this morning, carrying bags stuffed with books, and confronted them.

They were extremely belligerent. One claims that she takes them to give to her students, meaning she either has several hundred students, or they all read a few dozen books at a time. I’m pretty sure they are all being sold somewhere.

The woman who did most of the talking claims that the word “free” on the library entitles her to take as many books as she wants. I agree that she should take as many books as she wants to read, but she readily admits she is not reading them.