Miss Manners: Neighbors upset about return of sporting equipment

The next day I searched, found and returned it. The frost has been palpable. Am I the bad neighbor?

Gentle Reader: No, but you are not going to convince them of that. What you might be able to do is convince them to be more careful with their sporting equipment. Miss Manners points out that that, too, will require care and balance: If you are friendlier than they are, they may read it as conceding you were wrong; if you are hostile, you risk escalation.

Dear Miss Manners: When dinner at home consists of an entrée and also a salad on a separate salad plate, sometimes I prefer to finish the main course and then eat the salad.

It is rude for me to place the salad plate more conveniently on top of the entrée plate while I enjoy the salad? I don’t do this when others are around, but I always wonder if it would be gauche.

Gentle Reader: The lovable thing about etiquette, perhaps one of its few such attributes, is that it doesn’t spy on you when you are alone. But to make this habit presentable in front of others, you need only remove your dinner plate, replacing it with the salad plate instead of balancing one on top of the other.

Miss Manners hopes that you will be happy to hear that in the traditional formal meal, salad is a separate course, served after the main course. Just the way you like it, but without stacking the plates.

