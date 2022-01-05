Miss Manners: Neighbors upset about return of sporting equipment

The Dec. 23 Miss Manners column was inadvertently cut off, leaving most of an answer off. Here is the question and answer.
Dear Miss Manners: I get along with most of my neighbors, but there’s one family we’ll never be close to. They’re just a bit snobby, with spoiled kids and no concern for others.
A waist-high fence separates our yards. Basketballs and soccer balls fly into our yard a lot. If I’m out there, I throw them back, no problem. I’ve added a hook to close, not lock, our front fence, as we’re having a lot of work done and don’t want anyone getting hurt.
In a group party game at the neighbor’s, one piece of equipment came over our fence. I looked everywhere, but couldn’t find it. I was sitting outside at the time, dealing with a very ill family member, and said I would find it later and drop it off.
They asked to come over and look. I let one child over, who couldn’t find it. Then they all wanted to come look. I said no, we have something going on. It was pretty obvious we were dealing with something serious.
Their guests came to the front gate asking to come in, saying their game was ruined. I was polite, but said I’d return it as soon as I could. I just couldn’t deal with a large group wandering through piles of materials and disrupting us.
The next day I searched, found and returned it. The frost has been palpable. Am I the bad neighbor?
Gentle Reader: No, but you are not going to convince them of that. What you might be able to do is convince them to be more careful with their sporting equipment. Miss Manners points out that that, too, will require care and balance: If you are friendlier than they are, they may read it as conceding you were wrong; if you are hostile, you risk escalation.
Dear Miss Manners: When dinner at home consists of an entrée and also a salad on a separate salad plate, sometimes I prefer to finish the main course and then eat the salad.
It is rude for me to place the salad plate more conveniently on top of the entrée plate while I enjoy the salad? I don’t do this when others are around, but I always wonder if it would be gauche.
Gentle Reader: The lovable thing about etiquette, perhaps one of its few such attributes, is that it doesn’t spy on you when you are alone. But to make this habit presentable in front of others, you need only remove your dinner plate, replacing it with the salad plate instead of balancing one on top of the other.
Miss Manners hopes that you will be happy to hear that in the traditional formal meal, salad is a separate course, served after the main course. Just the way you like it, but without stacking the plates.
