Miss Manners: Offer friendship to grieving friend

Dear Miss Manners: My childhood friend’s young daughter just tragically died. I am heartbroken for her.

I feel like I just don’t have the words to express my sympathy, and I surely don’t want my expressions to be about me. I don’t have children of my own, but I have nephews and nieces of the same age, and I can’t imagine what life would be like if I lost them.

I want to throw a blanket around my friend and make it all better. How do I express my sympathy and love without making it about me?

Gentle Reader: You are quite right to be aware of not making this about you.

Sadly, the only thing you can offer your friend is friendship: listening, responding to her needs and helping in practical ways. Miss Manners has noticed that those who insert themselves, or presume to counsel the bereaved on how to handle their grief, often, inflict damage.

Dear Miss Manners: A certain friend of mine, instead of just greeting me with “Hello, how are you?” demands to know what local events are going on. I have tried to explain to him that this is rude, and that he is treating me as an employee.