Miss Manners: On houseguests who rearrange your furniture

Dear Miss Manners: I've hosted many houseguests over the years, most with no problems, but occasionally I've had a few bad ones. How do you handle people who come into your home and totally rearrange everything to suit themselves?

I believe in being as hospitable as I can. But I had two incidents of people who wanted everything their way: "We're vegetarians, so you can't keep any animal products in the house while we're there," and, "We like our bed facing a certain way." So they rearranged the furniture in their room. The couch didn't "look right," so when I returned, my living room was rearranged to their liking.

I get coffee ready the night before, so it starts automatically and is ready by 7 a.m. This was an inconvenience for them, as they don't drink it or like the smell. The list continued. They made all the plans, picked all the restaurants and meal times and expected me to pay.

At what point do you finally put your foot down and respectfully but firmly tell them they've overstepped their bounds?

Living in Hawaii, many people want to come to stay for the free room and board.