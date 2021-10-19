Miss Manners: Outdated courtesy titles

Dear Miss Manners: Many recommendations in etiquette books focus on wealthy people in large homes with servants. Our home is more modest, but we still want to express courtesy, and often use courtesy titles in our correspondence.

But it seems almost improper to address a greeting card to a small boy, whether at his birthday, Halloween or simply to say, "Hi, grandson!" as "Master Jimmy Jones." It suggests that he is "master" over inferiors. Is "master" still recommended/required as the title for a boy on an envelope?

Gentle Reader: Please allow Miss Manners to deal first with your opening remark.

Etiquette books rarely focus on rich people with servants. The servants they hire know the rules and can, if necessary, subtly teach them to their employers: "Certainly, madam, but I believe the usual way is to serve the ice cream last, not first."

Now to your question: "Master" was indeed the courtesy title for boys, although it has mostly passed out of use. For that matter, few people use courtesy titles at all, which is unfortunate.