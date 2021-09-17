Miss Manners: Party chauffeur gets raw deal

Dear Miss Manners: I was asked to drive for a friend’s daughter’s birthday party, as my car can carry a few more passengers than my friend’s. My daughter was invited, so I didn’t mind too much. The event was a little over an hour away.

When the day came, no gas money was offered. My friend even suggested taking the girls to lunch at a pricier restaurant afterwards. I split an appetizer with my friend, trying to save her some money. When the bill came, she asked the waiter to split our appetizer onto separate checks.

I was shocked that she was so inconsiderate. The party was at lunchtime (noon) and she never intended to feed the kids. In the end, I covered my daughter’s lunch, my half of the appetizer and the gas to get to the party.

In my opinion, this is very rude. Am I being unfair?

Gentle Reader: Asking for gas money for a party that your daughter was attending seems to Miss Manners a bit miserly and ungracious. But apparently those traits run in your circle.

If your friend had no intention of feeding the children, then she should not have suggested going to a restaurant, nor held the event at noon. And she certainly should have thanked you for attending, with more than half a potato skin.