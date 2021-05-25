Miss Manners: People keep attacking me in public

“Are you going to be OK?”

Dear Miss Manners: I am the mother of the groom, and the mother of the bride had done business with some friends I had invited to the wedding. At the reception, she approached them to discuss a problem she’d had with their company, talking to them for 30 minutes until she was satisfied and got what she wanted.

They were so upset that they ended up leaving the wedding, which upset me. Can you help me see this through? I feel that a wedding reception is for fun, not for bringing out dirty laundry.

Gentle Reader: As is any social event. It should not be used to discuss any kind of business, much less to use the occasion to complain. The unfortunate emphasis on networking, which ought to mean only ingratiating oneself with useful people, not trying to use them on the spot, has meant that no one has time off to have fun.