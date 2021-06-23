Miss Manners: Pick a wedding, any wedding -- just not both

Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I are friendly with two younger couples from our neighborhood. Each of them planned to get married in the summer of 2020, but decided to delay their events until this summer in the hope that vaccinations would be common. We got to know each of these couples better during the pandemic through socially distanced patio visits, while their new puppies learned manners from our older dogs.

Neither of the couples knows the other. We have now received “save the date” announcements from both couples for the same date in August. Both weddings will be outdoors, and we’d definitely like to attend.

But one of the weddings will be in a town an hour southeast of us, and the other will be an hour and a half southwest. If we try to attend both, we’d be spending at least four hours on the road that day and would likely miss a good portion of each wedding.

We genuinely like both of the couples and would like to wish them well. Your suggestions on how we might handle this situation would be most appreciated.