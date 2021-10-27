Miss Manners: Picky friends make irritating dining companions

Dear Miss Manners: I have two good friends that I’ve decided not to dine with in restaurants. Why? They insist on making multiple changes to anything they order. They even order dishes that aren’t on the menu, and often send food back. Neither has allergies, just pickiness and limited palates.

I read that requesting more than one change to a dish is just rude, and I highly agree. Why even eat out? Make it your way at home. If you’re dining out, go out on the edge and try it the way the chef makes it.

One friend thinks that because the staff knows him, he’s well-liked. I think they cringe when he comes in and curse him in the kitchen. What do you have to say about picky people in restaurants?

Gentle Reader: Even one requested change might be too many if there was no demonstrable difference between what the restaurant claimed to be offering, hot food, for example, and what was served. And your friend would not like to know what the staff really thinks.

Dear Miss Manners: When I had a friend visiting my place for the first time, I met him outside in the parking area to walk him in. A neighbor with whom I often chat was outside, and said, “Hi, David, who’s your friend?”