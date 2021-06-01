Miss Manners: Pizza is nice, but still send written thanks

Dear Miss Manners: My elderly mother always impressed upon me the importance of thank-you notes, for which I am grateful. She also has often confided her displeasure at not receiving them from various family members after giving a gift.

She has now given each of her children a nice sum of money, for which I am extremely grateful. In response, as she now finds cooking while taking care of my ailing father to be rather taxing, I had some of their favorite gourmet pizzas delivered with the message, “Pizzas are much more fun than thank-you notes!”

Should I still provide an additional, traditional note as well?

Gentle Reader: If Miss Manners were your mother, she would thank you for the pizza by sending you a can of sardines.

It is nice of you to send the pizza, but must you throw in a taunt? Your message says, in effect, “I’m so thoughtful that I can skip what I know you expect.”

Dear Miss Manners: Having undergone knee surgeries, I am the owner of a few scars, some more visible than others. I do not believe that this fact obliges me to wrap myself up from head to toe to avoid violating public decency, particularly if the weather is close to boiling and I am in my own garden or enjoying the sunshine at the beach.