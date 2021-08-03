Miss Manners: Polite responses to hair color comments

Besides, have these people never seen portraits of 18th-century ladies and gentlemen, who powdered their hair white or wore white wigs because the effect was so flattering?

That is why you are also getting compliments, to which you are responding properly. Although one should be generous in issuing compliments, an immediate return compliment sounds forced, the polite equivalent of “Well, you’re another.”

Dear Miss Manners: My granddaughter is planning her wedding for next summer. I found what I consider the perfect dress, but my granddaughter is upset because the dress is white and purple, with a purple duster jacket. She stated that only the bride should wear white.

I certainly don’t want to commit a faux pas, but the dress is beautiful, complements her wedding colors and is not solid white. Should I look for a different dress, or is it OK to wear this one, of course with the duster? It fits me perfectly and certainly won’t upstage the bride.

Gentle Reader: But your granddaughter is worried that you might upstage her? Or that people will think that you are the bride? Does she have enough good sense to contract a marriage?