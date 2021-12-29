Miss Manners: Pontificating pal's pre-meal prayers press patience

Dear Miss Manners: A small group of friends meets each week for games, drinks and snacks. A new member, who is a not a wine drinker, would bring wine now and then for everyone else. She is aware of the type of wine that we all prefer.

One time she brought a bottle, and I’ll just say it was the total opposite of the type we drink. I gave it back to her with the comment that it wasn’t one that we would drink, and commented on why.

She argued with me that it was the correct type. I pointed out the specifics, and she concurred that she had made a mistake. My intention was that she return the bottle and get her money back.

However, I have been wondering if that was the right way to handle that. Since then, she never brings wine, and seems rather cool towards me. What do you do when a guest brings a wine that is to no one’s liking?

Gentle Reader: You identified a problem and you fixed it, Miss Manners can hear you saying, with the word “proactive” featuring prominently in your explanation, no doubt.

But your approach was rude, it hurt your friend’s feelings, and it solved a problem that did not need solving. You could have thanked your friend and left the bottle out on the table. When no one drank it, your friend would have had to draw her own conclusions.