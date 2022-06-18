Miss Manners: Pot, meet your neighbor, kettle

Dear Miss Manners: I always invite the same friends and neighbors to my annual barbecue, and they always attend. One neighbor, who is very outspoken, asked if he and his wife could buy pizza and bring it to my gathering.

I replied, “If you don’t like what I have, eat at home before you come.” I feel they should have declined instead.

This same neighbor has made comments about my food before, yet everyone else has praised it and thanked me.

Was I rude in responding as I did, since I felt he was insulting me? I haven’t had a response since.

Gentle Reader: It is only your blunt outspokenness, not your reaction, with which Miss Manners finds fault. (She seems to recall that you did not much like that quality coming from your neighbor.) Allow her to translate what you said into something more polite.

“I am sorry that you do not find any of my food edible, but I am afraid that that is what I am serving.

If it does not suit you, perhaps you will be able to find a better alternative before you come.”

A change in tone and the addition of a few niceties go a long way toward dulling that outspoken edge.

