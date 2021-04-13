Miss Manners: Practice the life skill of 'pretending not to notice'

Dear Miss Manners: My classical guitar society meets online now, which is nice because we now have people involved who live around the world.

It’s not so nice, however, when one of our participants performs from his bedroom, where we get to see his unmade bed, the dresser drawers partially open, and this week, a pair of used underwear.

I know I should only focus on his music, which is lovely, and that I should accept him as he is — but used underwear? It’s very difficult to ignore. He’s not disheveled in person; he is always well groomed and wears clean clothes.

Should I just get over myself and try to ignore his background, or is there a delicate way I can tell him to straighten up his room?

Gentle Reader: A lost art, which especially needs to be revived in just such situations, is Pretending Not to Notice.

It is true that one should try to be what is called “presentable,” whatever that means in a particular context. But a bit of leeway is necessary. If your house is on fire, it is all right for you to run out wearing your pajamas. If you are just going out to get your mail, perhaps you should add a bathrobe. However, it is incumbent on passersby to pretend not to notice.