Miss Manners: Putting a stop to 'you look just like ...'

Dear Miss Manners: I would like to point out something that happens quite frequently to me, and to other people I have seen, with hurtful results.

I was often told by family members and acquaintances that I bore a striking resemblance to a famous actor. Unfortunately, this is an actor who is not known for being handsome, but rather odd-looking and decidedly unattractive. No one ever stopped to think that this was boorish and thoughtless. Eventually, I drastically changed my hairstyle and grew facial hair in an attempt to change my appearance.

Now, the remarks I get from total strangers — most recently waitstaff at an upscale eatery — are that I bear a striking resemblance to another very famous film personality ... again, someone known for being odd-looking and unattractive.

In the past, I have only mentioned to people that they bore a resemblance to a famous person when the celebrity in question was generally acknowledged as physically attractive — and also that the person I was complimenting needed a self-esteem boost. I would never tell anyone that they resembled someone who was widely known for their lack of physical attributes.