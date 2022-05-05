Miss Manners: Questions from nosy salespeople

Dear Miss Manners: I run an online company and buy additional merchandise locally, one to three times a year. The money spent is at stores where there is an option to negotiate price.

I am having trouble because the salespeople, and even other customers, are always asking me why I’m buying so much and who it’s for. If I tell them it’s for my business, then they take offense that I am getting deals, but if I am vague, I get better pricing. I had one place tell me that wholesalers don’t get deals.

I need to know how to respond respectfully to the intrusive questioning without a conversation about me reselling the items. I don’t feel it’s the salesperson’s business what quantity I buy of anything, but there always seems to be a need for me to explain myself. How can I answer?

Gentle Reader: Common courtesy requires you to respond when someone speaks to you, but it does not require you to answer intrusive questions, nor does it require variety.

When asked who the items are for, you could answer, “I really like this item.” When asked why you are buying so many, answer, “I’m stocking up.”

If the person presses, do not be afraid to make the same answer, with a slightly less friendly demeanor. Even businesspeople with such little business experience as to suggest that wholesalers should pay more will eventually get the idea.

While Miss Manners agrees that you have no obligation to share your plans, she reminds you that you are under a moral obligation not to ask the shopkeeper to reduce the price on the grounds that it is intended for your injured niece.

Dear Miss Manners: As the mother of the bride, I understand that it is my place to host the bridal shower. That said, what other etiquette is associated with this role, and when do I involve the bridesmaids and maid of honor?

Gentle Reader: Such matters need not trouble you, as you have been misinformed about the basic premise. Miss Manners reassures you that it is not the place of the bride’s mother to give her daughter a shower, but only to be appreciative if the bride’s friends decide to do so.

