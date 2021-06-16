Miss Manners: Relative lets out long-held grudges

Dear Miss Manners: A cousin has blocked me on social media. It turns out that I have grievously offended her over the last 20 to 25 years.

This is the first I have heard of such complaints, and our pre-COVID family get-togethers were always cordial. I honestly don’t recall doing the things that she said I did, although I admit that my memory is far from perfect.

I am also wondering why we are discussing things that may or may not have happened, going back to the previous century. I said that I was sorry for whatever I did. I realize that this sounds dangerously like those “apologies” that say, “I’m sorry that you were offended” or “I’m sorry that you are so sensitive.”

I really would like to be on good terms with this branch of the family, but I don’t have a time machine, so I’m not really sure what I should be sorry for having done. Nonetheless, I am sorry for hurting her feelings.

Is there anything else I should do, or is the ball in her court? I truly wish that she had pointed out any offenses when they occurred.

Gentle Reader: Saving up complaints is neither kind nor, as you note, effective: No one fixes what they do not know is broken.