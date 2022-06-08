 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miss Manners: Requesting a new representative that's easier to understand

Miss Manners

Judith Martin, columnist for Miss Manners

Dear Miss Manners: More often than not, when I must communicate with vendors or companies who have customer service centers in other countries, I simply can’t understand the representatives I speak with. I have difficulty with foreign accents and have to ask the person on the other end to repeat the information several times.

This is embarrassing for me, and surely frustrating for the other person. Is there a polite way to ask for someone who speaks English without an accent?

I admire people who learn a second language, and I understand this is my shortcoming, but I’m afraid that I’m losing important information when I try to understand what they’re telling me.

Gentle Reader: The problem is not the nationality of the representative, but whether you can understand what is being said. There are native English speakers who, because of regional accents, cannot understand one another at all, and many people who learn English later in life have decidedly better grammar than those born to it.

But this is not why Miss Manners so phrases the problem. She does it to avoid the insuperable etiquette problem of demanding someone’s citizenship as a condition of doing business. If the requested number of repetitions is insupportable, blame the connection and ask if the representative can speak very, very slowly so that you can understand.

Dear Miss Manners: I have, on multiple occasions, invited my fiancé and his best friends over for dinner. Besides making the meal, the evening usually includes some sort of activity that requires planning.

I love to host and plan parties. However, two of his friends (a couple) often ask me when they should arrive, only to tell me that they will be arriving at a different time because it is more convenient for them.

The main excuse is that they need to feed their dogs at a certain time. I find it infuriating that my party is to be planned around their dogs’ eating needs. I feel very disrespected, being told when my party will start. I have my own reasons for why I want to start the evening earlier, and I am the host. Why should their reasons override my party’s start time?

They are very good friends of ours, so I do not want to create a rift with them. However, I feel hurt that they feel it is acceptable to treat me this way.

Gentle Reader: If you are looking for the etiquette rule, Miss Manners is happy to oblige. As the host, you are allowed to specify the start time. As the guests, your friends can accept or decline.

When they attempt to bargain, you can say, “I’m so sorry, I completely understand, of course you have to feed the dogs. But this party was planned around this start time because of everyone else’s schedule. We’ll miss you, but let’s find something we can do together another time.”

Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106

