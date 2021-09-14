Miss Manners: Responding to 'thank you for your service'

When it’s good friends of ours, we know the invite is open with one or both of us. This comes up more often than I would like. I want to spend time with people, but don’t want to feel like I’m an extra wheel.

Gentle Reader: Oh, dear. Miss Manners would have thought that the era of counting the boy-girl ratio at social events, with all the damage it does to partnerless people, had ended.

Do we not know that with the exception of square dancing, few respectable social activities require such pairs? That individuals should be valued for themselves?

That a couple does not necessarily consist of a boy and a girl?

For a guest to propose adding a guest would, in most cases, be rude. But to subtract one is not. However, if you suspect that this would dismay your host, you can reply by saying, “I’m afraid Harvey will be out of town then” — and then pausing for the host to reply, “But I hope you will come.”

Dear Miss Manners: If you are invited to someone’s home for drinks and appetizers, how do you know when it is time for you to leave?

Gentle Reader: When the hosts stop offering drinks, speak of their heavy schedules for the next day, announce that it was lovely to see you, or stand by the door. Miss Manners strongly advises leaving before receiving any such signal.

