Miss Manners: Responding to unwanted messages on dating sites

As a rule, I respond to all personal messages, because I believe that to be the right and polite thing to do. But these men make me question that rule.

What is Miss Manners’ opinion in the matter? Is one obliged to answer a message from someone who clearly didn’t take the effort to read even the most basic information on a profile page?

And how does one respond in a proper way to men who wish to “convert” a lesbian to dating them?

Gentle Reader: No, it is not necessary to respond. But if you feel you must, Miss Manners suggests: “Thank you, but as I stated in my profile, I am only interested in dating women. My preferences are as unlikely to change as your own.”

Dear Miss Manners: After dinner one evening, a guest was unable to dislodge a bit of food in his teeth. He asked me for a toothpick, showing some disappointment when I couldn’t find one.

The next day, he gave me with a pack of them, hoping that I would keep them on my dinner table for future use. I graciously accepted them, but quietly put them away.