Miss Manners: Responses to well-meaning mask-scolds

Dear Miss Manners: My community, like many others, encourages recycling, and each household is allotted two open bins for a weekly pickup. Because I live alone, I have extra space left over in my bins, so I allow my neighbor, who has a family of five, to place her overflow into mine.

Ordinarily this would be fine, except that it has led to a regular assortment of her family’s wine bottles being placed on the top of each of my bins, on full display for the neighborhood.

This wouldn’t bother me, except that I am a recovering alcoholic — a fact that many on the street are aware of. This new barrage of liquor-related refuse has led some neighbors to speculate that I’ve relapsed, as I’ve done in the past. I’ve fended off several veiled inquiries probing the possibility of my needing help again, as my denial is never fully believed.

I don’t mind helping my neighbor, but how do I politely ask her to exclude the wine bottles from my bins? It sounds funny to say that I worry about the neighbors examining my recyclables and drawing incorrect conclusions, but in reality, that’s exactly what’s happening.