Miss Manners: Roommate allowed to skip dinner in own house

Miss Manners suggests that you come up with a more flexible plan to this effect. And make it one that includes room for unexpected leftovers.

Dear Miss Manners: I married the unfavored son of a woman who has made regular large gifts to her favorite. MIL prefers to have an audience when she gives a gift, so her motivation is at least partly to get attention.

My husband and I, a family of two, have a comfortable lifestyle. We travel and always look smart when we visit the in-laws. But we are still the “dumpster” children or scapegoats, while BIL and his family are positively “golden.” The favoritism has been so blatant lately that it seems MIL’s entire household supply of antiques and silver has been moved en masse to BIL’s home, where we have to step around it.

MIL seems to want competition for her favor between the adult children, when the winner has already been announced. I think she’s watched too many reality TV shows.

I need your help so that I don’t appear at all envious of BIL and his advance inheritance. MIL isn’t going to favor my husband, ever, but we can take the sting out of it for ourselves.