Miss Manners: Rude email: better to respond or ignore?

Miss Manners therefore proposes the Crazy Uncle Solution, which is to serve your rude neighbor his figurative turkey and let him sit in the corner, while you enlist everyone else’s help and sympathy to minimize the damage he can cause. In this case, that means option 1.B. — ignoring his letter but pursuing your goal of respectful behavior at meetings.

Dear Miss Manners: Is there a proper way to ask someone to repeat themselves? I wear hearing aids, but there are still times when I need a second chance.

As a child, I learned not to say, “What?” So among family and friends, I find myself saying, “What’s that?” (which is hardly any better). With acquaintances, I sometimes say, “I’m sorry; I didn’t catch that. Can you repeat it?” A rather cumbersome trio of phrases.

Gentle Reader: Not every politeness should be taken literally. The same can be said of apologies, something she routinely recommends as a way to disarm a wide range of behaviors that might otherwise be taken as rudeness (“Excuse me, you are stepping on my foot”). When said nicely, “What?” is not as rude as you think, but you could say, “I’m sorry, could you say that again?” But only if it won’t make you late for your next errand.

