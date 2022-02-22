Miss Manners: Rude MIL dishes out criticism, leftovers

Dear Miss Manners: My husband of 30 years has a stepmother who thinks she can educate people about manners.

She has come to my house for my Easter meal every year since we were married. Every year, she begins plating her food while I am still cooking and while other guests are visiting.

They live an hour from us, and we have been to their home maybe four times. One time was for dinner near Christmas. I had drunk a pop in the car, and had the bottle with me when we entered their house, planning to put it in her recycling. She told me how rude it was to bring a drink into her home. Then she served us the leftovers from her side of the family’s celebration from days before.

More than once, she has embarrassed me by calling out my failings in her eyes. One time, she took me as a guest to a charity event. I ate my food with the correct silverware, napkin on my lap — but then in front of her friends, she told me I wasn’t supposed to eat the entire broccoli spear, just the stalk. Another time, my father-in-law told me that I hurt her feelings because I would not allow my 3-year-old son to play with an inflatable plastic beer bottle.