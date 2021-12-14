Miss Manners: Rude question deserves quippy answer — or none at all

Anyway, the only possible answer would be, “I don’t know; I wasn’t paying attention at the time.”

Dear Miss Manners: My husband grew up in an unhappy home, and came up with all kinds of strategies to stay out of trouble. Like, he has this odd way of answering a yes/no question with a word that could go either way. Plus, he can never be wrong.

Over the years, I’ve helped him overcome a lot of these things — and God knows he’s helped me be a better person, too. But he still refuses to answer if I call him from another room, thinking it’s more expedient to leave his options open like he did with his family. Meanwhile, I have no idea if he’s heard me, and I feel compelled to call him again. He gets annoyed, while I feel disrespected and devalued.

Is it too much to expect him to respond when I call him?

Gentle Reader: Not being a therapist, Miss Manners concerns herself more with how people treat one another than why. If there are no other problems, it seems to her that you could solve this one by walking into the room when you want his attention and by following up your questions with, “Is that a yes or a no?”

