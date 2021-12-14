Miss Manners: Rude question deserves quippy answer — or none at all

Dear Miss Manners: On entering my son’s house for my birthday celebration, one of his newly acquired stepdaughters said to me, “Oh, it’s your birthday. When were you conceived?”
Holy cow, I have chalked up a lot of birthdays, but I’ve never heard such a question asked of anyone. She’s the mother of a 1-year-old, so perhaps conception is still very much on her mind. I was so dumbfounded that I stood there, mouth agape, and didn’t answer. The mental image of my mother and father “conceiving” me was too much.
Then the sister of the questioner said, “Oh, I bet you were a Thanksgiving baby!”
What am I missing here? Is this a cultural thing? I know that I scolded several exchange students years ago when they asked me how much my new car cost. In this culture, I informed them, that’s considered a rude question. They responded by saying, “Oh, in our culture, that’s the first thing you ask.”
Gentle Reader: Oh, dear. Miss Manners suggests that you consult a cultural anthropologist before you accept the cultural excuse for behavior that is considered rude where it is being done.
In this case, it is a rather lamely prurient interest in the circumstances that, shall we say, draw people together. Nine months after a blackout, for example, such people look to see whether there is an increase in the birth rate.
Anyway, the only possible answer would be, “I don’t know; I wasn’t paying attention at the time.”
Dear Miss Manners: My husband grew up in an unhappy home, and came up with all kinds of strategies to stay out of trouble. Like, he has this odd way of answering a yes/no question with a word that could go either way. Plus, he can never be wrong.
Over the years, I’ve helped him overcome a lot of these things — and God knows he’s helped me be a better person, too. But he still refuses to answer if I call him from another room, thinking it’s more expedient to leave his options open like he did with his family. Meanwhile, I have no idea if he’s heard me, and I feel compelled to call him again. He gets annoyed, while I feel disrespected and devalued.
Is it too much to expect him to respond when I call him?
Gentle Reader: Not being a therapist, Miss Manners concerns herself more with how people treat one another than why. If there are no other problems, it seems to her that you could solve this one by walking into the room when you want his attention and by following up your questions with, “Is that a yes or a no?”
Send your questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, dearmissmanners@gmail.com; or to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
Tags
- Manners
- Wedding Gift
- Medicine
- Telephony
- Commerce
- Tourism
- Wedding
- Pandemic
- Bride
- Guest
- Gift
- Internet
- Sport
- Chagrin
- Husband
- Social Media
- Parents
- Grudge
- Cousin
- Co-worker
- Work
- Cat
- Puppy
- Response
- Need
- Work Environment
- Animal
- Zoology
- Rescue
- Idiom
- Volunteer
- Misuse
- Manager
- Supervisor
- Couple
- Problem
- Atheist
- Worship
- Religion
- Nephew
- Aunt
- Cellphone
- Friend
- Birthday
- Empathy
- Yes
- Mention
- Experience
- Henry
- Jane
- Criminal Law
- Psychology
- Memory
- Liar
- Colleague
- Offense
- Mother-in-law
- Relative
- Relationship
- Hint
- Young Man
- Energy
- Post
- Economics
- Clothing
- Dress
- Reader
- Wedding Dress
- Bridesmaid
- Gentleman
- Hi
- Greeting
- Four
- Enjoyment
- Transports
- Car
- Neighbor
- Ambulance
- Phil
- Condo
- Building Industry
- Fil
- Twin Bed
- Spider
- Room
- Accommodations
- Employer
- Hiring
- Attempt
- Grandparents
- Visit
- Attire
- Present
- Fashion
- Sport Coat
- Tie
- Undershirt
- Fiance
- Cuff
- Footwear
- Sleeve
- Signal
- Foot
- Crime
- Law
- Statement
- Statistics
- Old Woman
- Comeback
- Finding
- Cohabitation
- Fabric
- Granddaughter
- Hair
- Color
- Divorce
- Anatomy
- Rep
- Support
- Invitation
- Customer Service
- Motor Vehicle
- Genealogy
- Grandchild
- Times
- Front Seat
- Finesse
- Food
- Meal
- Gastronomy
- Catering
- Etiquette
- Talk
- Cooking
- Garage
- Supplies
- Stall
- Freezer
- Canned Goods
- Audiobook
- Publishing
- Quandary
- Quotation Mark
- Suggestion
- Canon
- Dinner
- Disagreement
- Driver
- Dessert
- Host
- Sympathy
- Office
- Purpose
- Passing
- Condolence
- Dean
- Store
- Pronoun
- Student
- Debit Card
- Enology
- Bottle
- Wine
- Autumn
- Red Wine
- Seating
- Dietetics
- Diet
- Money
- Groom
- Menu
- Dog
- Resume
- Year
- Chore
- Text Messaging
- Telecommunications
- Landline
- Answering Machine
- Expectation
- Phone
- Sociology
- Behavior
- Donation
- Remark
- Mind
- Cancer
- Free Pass
- Elopement
- Linguistics
- Objection
- Verb
- Mental Image
- Jewellery
- Civil Law
- Daughter-in-law
- Grandmother
- Jewelry
- Cake
- Snack
- Drink
- Sandwich
- Father-in-law
- Movie Theater
- Invite
- Veteran
- Vietnam Veteran
- Giver
- Appetizer
- Chauffeur
- Gas
- Waiter
- Raw Deal
- Plan
- In-law
- Wedding Invitation
- Farming
- Grab
- Scavenger Hunt
- Game
- Ethics
- Tasting
- Paintball
- Bachelorette Party
- Hot Pepper
- Boyfriend
- Physics
- Appreciation
- Loved One
- Professional
- Fork
- Spoon
- Vehicle
- Ice Cream
- Parking
- Heather
- Moira
- Gathering
- Fun
- Pause
- Grocery
- Shopping
- Receipt
- Owner
- Tomato Paste
- Microwave
- Immunology
- Bunco
- Playing
- Great Deal
- Customer
- Business
- Turning Away
- Nursery
- Conversation
- Acquaintance
- Girlfriend
- Sit
- Entree
- Restaurant
- Staff
- Salad
- Thank-you
- Acknowledgment
- Note
- Blanket
- Thanks
- Benefactor
- Feedback
- Contradiction
- People
- Jason
- Evelyn
- Dining Companion
- Dish
- Palate
- Allergy
- Journalism
- Reasoning
- Common Sense
- Know-it-all
- One
- Daisy Dingle
- Salutation
- Caller
- Name
- Apple
- Clothes
- Broadcaster
- Paw
- Evening Clothes
- Option
- Misinformation
- Reluctance
- Scrutiny
- Bathing Suit
- Half-sister
- Librarian
- Vacation
- Assumption
- Burnout
- Grammar
- Grandma
- Dad
- Gender
- Wish
- Uniform
- Vulgarity
- Unease
- Loyalty
- Phrasing
- Stepmother
- Bedroom
- Roommate
- University
- Dorm
- Living Room
- Hard Time
- Boor
- Hostess
- Dinner Party
- Outcome
- Evening
- Spouse
- Doctor
- Patient
- Acuity
- Alcohol
- Cocktail
- Holiday
- Daughter
- Thanksgiving
- Married
- Registry
- Honeymoon
- Lifestyle
- Gesture
- Sport Jacket
- Long Dress
- Dinner Jacket
- Slacks
- Would-be
- Adviser
- Convincing
- Plea
- Politics
- Sale
- Huh
- Mistake
- Question
- Stepdaughter
- Lot
- Such
- Oh
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!