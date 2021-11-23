Miss Manners Ruined dinner party? Blame the boor:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oh, back to your problem, not his. The end of a high heel in his foot would also have made the point, but we do try to avoid even retaliatory violence.

Your letter to your hostess should still express regret at the outcome, but with the understandable statement that you were so startled at the unexpected attack that you could hardly control your reaction.

Dear Miss Manners: Every Thanksgiving, my brother insists on bringing the wine. This is his sole contribution to the family dinner.

He does indeed bring the wine, but then seems quite reluctant to open it. I usually have to say, "Please open the wine; everyone is seated."

The real kicker is that my brother then takes any wine that is left over when he leaves.

This happens every year: Both the reluctance to serve and the taking of the leftovers. The hostess thinks this is rude. I agree. Your thoughts?

Gentle Reader: As this happens every year, Miss Manners recommends a blanket solution. You could respond to your brother's offer by saying, "Yes, but hand it over so that the hostess can serve it. And don't run off with the bottle afterwards." Or the hostess could just grab it out of his hands when he arrives, as she is in charge of serving.

