Miss Manners: Selfie sticks useful after all?

She and her fiancé did not want to wait another year to have a big wedding after COVID is under control because they had been planning to start a family. So they decided to get married at the courthouse in a small, private, civil ceremony.

Most of the groom’s relatives sent gifts. Should the couple expect wedding gifts from everyone?

I gave my nephew a check for $500 as a wedding gift, even though he flew out of town with his bride to get married. That bride had promised to have a wedding reception, which never happened because they broke up two months after the wedding. So I gave $500 and I never ate cake.

Should my daughter expect a gift from my brother, since I gave a large gift to his son, who never had a wedding reception?

I think people don’t understand the severe effects of the pandemic, and how devastating it was for my daughter to give up her dream wedding to save the lives of all the guests.

Should immediate family be expected to give the bride wedding gifts, or not? She sent everyone a letter saying they might have some kind of celebration next year on the East Coast, where they now live.