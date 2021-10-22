Miss Manners: Serious allergy demands frank -- polite -- conversation

Dear Miss Manners: I have developed an allergy to shellfish, and it appears that my reactions to it are increasing. Whereas initially, I just had hives when I’d eat something like shrimp, I can now have a reaction if I’m just sitting near someone who’s eating it.

This is new to me, so I’m trying to navigate the best I can. I strive to be as polite as I can at all times.

If I’m invited to a restaurant, I have started reviewing the menu online before I go so I know what is safe for me to eat. However, someone I’m with might order shellfish, and I can’t tell someone else what not to eat.

I was discussing this with someone yesterday and told them that, if I’m in a group and the dining guest next to me gets shrimp or lobster, I may have to quietly move to another seat. I was told this would be rude and that I would offend the other guest by moving, even if I gently explained the reason.

But I must. This isn’t a matter of “I don’t like the smell of what you ordered,” but rather, “I could be in the hospital gasping for breath if I don’t get away immediately.”