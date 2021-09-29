Miss Manners: Setting boundaries with neighbors -- literally

Dear Miss Manners: My neighbors bought a third vehicle for their family. Because their driveway is narrow, they have begun parking two of their vehicles to the side of the drive, on the lawn toward the side of my front yard.

When a family in this part of the world has too many cars for the driveway, the usual procedure is to construct a rock or shell “off-parking pad” that clearly delineates where vehicles are to be parked and keeps the lawns from being torn up when wet. My neighbors have not built any sort of containment area, and I have noticed that their parking is gradually creeping forward and getting closer and closer to my front lawn.

I don’t want to start a feud over this problem, but I also don’t want my neighbors parking on my lawn.

Gentle Reader: It is challenging to forestall anticipated bad behavior, because it means accusing people of things they have not actually done. “Near your garden” and “in your garden” are different, in both law and etiquette.

The solution is to establish boundaries — usually metaphorically, but in your case, also literally. Build a fence, plant a bush or provide a strip of bare dirt or gravel — something that will at least make it clear when an infraction has occurred, and preferably will give warning before it does.