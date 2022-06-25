Miss Manners: Should we all sign the card?

Dear Miss Manners: What is the thinking these days on who in a couple signs a greeting card?

A few years ago, I had some surgery and missed a family gathering.

My sister very nicely sent a “get well” card, signed by all four of the women at the get-together, on behalf of themselves and their husbands. In two of the couples, it is the husband I am related to.

I have to admit that I was a little shocked that everybody didn’t sign their own names in this day and age.

Like, they were all sitting right there, together.

An aside: When I was married, my husband would never sign a card I was sending, but pitched a fit if I refused to sign a card he was sending. I was confused by that.

Gentle Reader: You will forgive Miss Manners if she pitches her own fit over the impersonal nature of greeting cards in the first place.

Adding eight signatures to it feels even more insulting — as if a treaty is being signed, not a wish for a swift recovery.

The proper thing to do is to write the words out — and Miss Manners is sorry to tell you, but only one person can do that. However, you can add, “Tito adds his wish that you get better soon.”

Yes, one person in the couple is going to get off easy. So Miss Manners suggests that you take turns or trade doing this for another task.

