Miss Manners: Sidewalk right-of-way: Courtesy still the guiding principle

Dear Miss Manners: I walk almost every day, and I’ve noticed an uptick in entitled dog-walking behavior lately. When I encounter people walking their dogs, they do not move over to the right, and instead allow their dogs to occupy the entire sidewalk.

This forces me to walk in the grass upon passing. Am I just being petty, or do we need a PSA to dog owners who were never taught these etiquette rules of the road?

Gentle Reader: The rule is to be considerate of others’ circumstances, which can, in practice, require different behaviors.

A person who is stopped (briefly, and without taking up all available space) rightly expects a jogger to go around, while the same person should step back to make room for someone using a wheelchair. The rule applies without reference to the number of feet, wheels or paws touching the public roadway, although Miss Manners thinks that “thems with paws” had better leave implementation decisions to the judgment of “thems without.”

Dear Miss Manners: I have noticed that many female TV anchors and reporters wear skimpy outfits that would be more appropriate at the beach. Men always dress in proper outfits, while many women wear sleeveless tops that do not look professional. Why are women allowed to do this?