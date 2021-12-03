Miss Manners: Skipping the 'no, i insist' dance

I find this really offensive, as it implies that I've just started going to the gym, when the reality is that I work out and diet right up until Christmas Eve and start up again a couple of days later.

It also bothers me because no one ever talks to me at the gym except on these occasions. I'm at a point in my life where I'm tired of smiling politely to put a complete stranger at ease, yet I don't want to compromise my integrity by being rude. What sort of response is appropriate?

Gentle Reader: "Aren't we all here to get healthier?"

Dear Miss Manners: My spouse and I received a wedding invitation. We do not know the couple, but the groom is the son of a formerly close friend we seldom see. They have planned an expensive wedding followed by a very expensive honeymoon.

Usually we use a wedding registry as indicative of a couple's taste and try to select something they will enjoy, though not necessarily from their registry. In this case, they have registered only for money for their honeymoon and future lives.