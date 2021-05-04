Miss Manners: Sloppy in-laws aren't going to change after 35 years

I guess my question is twofold: Why the lack of respect and why won’t my husband speak up?

Gentle Reader: Because he grew up with these people’s household habits, and therefore sees only habitual sloppiness where you see disrespect. Omitting the malicious motivation will not remove the wine stains from your bedspread — what will? — but removing the anger will help you deal with this situation.

You say you don’t mind cleaning up — really? Miss Manners would think you would make that easier by covering your tables with trays or coasters and using old bedspreads. Their visits are not the time to display your interior decorating skills.

And instead of expecting your husband to speak up, couldn’t he just clean up?

Dear Miss Manners: I have a chronic knee problem that causes me to walk slowly — not a standstill, but slow enough that when in a group, I am always left behind. I catch up when I can. It embarrasses me to be so obvious. What can I or should I say when I am left in the dust?

Gentle Reader: “Wait up, folks”?

Of course, they then forget and it happens all over again.

Miss Manners, whose dainty stature (she’s short) puts her in this position, has found it effective to wait until the others notice that she is missing — perhaps they have even been talking to her, eyes straight ahead, and eventually wonder why she doesn’t answer.

