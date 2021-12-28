Miss Manners: Sorry everyone keeps taking 'sorry' literally

Miss Manners would suggest “I’m sorry to hear that,” but those literal-minded folks might respond, “Then I guess I shouldn’t have told you.” How about “I’m sorry for your loss”? But the response might be that the person “didn’t get lost, just died.”

Oh, well. Just keep remembering that other people’s deflecting sympathy is not your fault.

Dear Miss Manners: For a 2 p.m. wedding, party lasting until midnight, the bridesmaids will be wearing burgundy dresses, and the groomsmen will be in blue military uniforms, except the best man, in a tux. The fathers are to wear black tuxes and the mothers of the bride and groom were told to wear long black dresses.

Are the mothers no longer allowed to pick their own dress colors? Is it OK to wear full-length formal dress at 2 p.m.? Is black appropriate for a wedding?

Just trying to understand if this is the new way clothing is handled for a wedding party. I never would have dreamed of telling the mothers what to wear, but this has become a big deal.