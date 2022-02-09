Miss Manners: Startled by 'helpful' employee

Dear Miss Manners: As I age, a semi-rude scene has been playing out now and then. When I grocery shop, on the rare occasions when I need help finding something, it is hard to see an employee anywhere in range. Worse is when employees offer to help me even though I haven’t asked.

Yesterday, as I was peering at the oxtails, a massive, boom-voiced butcher came up behind me and said, loudly, to my back, “So how’s it going, lady? Finding what you need?”

With some difficulty — as my heart slowly resumed its normal pace, and I saw that he must have been addressing me because there was no one else around — I said, “You scared me.”

He grunted “Huh?” so I slid my mask down andrepeated myself, and then he fumed at me while replenishing packets of ground round. I thought of wearing a Do Not Disturb sign on my back during my next shopping trip but, well, what should I have said?

Gentle Reader: A store employee asking if you need help is what is supposed to happen — taking it as an aspersion on your age, gender or ability is unfair.