Miss Manners: Steer clear of wedding with hostile relatives

Dear Miss Manners: I’ve had a difficult relationship with my half-sister for more than 10 years. After much pestering from her, I finally admitted the reason I don’t talk to her father anymore, a mixture of abuse and general dislike of him as a person. I’ve also let her know that I am on the autism spectrum and am nonbinary.

Each admission has been met with claims that I’m either making it up for attention, or a blunt “I don’t really care about stuff like that.” In terms of coming out, it’s not an ideal reaction, but better than many of the alternatives.

The issue now is that she’s asked me if I want to come to her wedding, which is also my own five-year wedding anniversary.

I do want to see her and support her on her big day. But she doesn’t respect my pronouns or believe me when I tell her the reasons I don’t want to see these relatives, who have ranged from creepy, a grandfather telling me at 10 that I looked “sexy” the one and only time I ever wore a two-piece bathing suit. To downright abusive, forced affection, like being pinned down on the floor until I agreed to hug.

Further complicating things is that I’m not “out” to family members, despite having gone by my nickname since I was 12 and my wife having transitioned since our wedding.